Portsmouth police arrest person of interest in deadly Dale Dr. shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person of interest in a Portsmouth shooting that left a man dead has been arrested, according to police.

Marquise Riddick-Whitfield, 23, has been arrested and charged with the following, according to police: aggravated murder, attempted robbery, use of a firearm, shooting in committing or attempting a felony, and shooting with intent to maim or kill.

The charges stem from an armed robbery that ended in a deadly shooting, police say.

Police say they were in the 200 block of Dale Drive around 11 p.m. last Friday when they heard shots fired. Police say shortly after, they found a man who had been shot, who they later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Rodgers.

Rodgers did not survive, police say.

Police named Riddick-Whitfield as a person of interest shortly after the shooting.

They also asked the public for help in identifying two unknown suspects – both male – who appear in the surveillance video of the shooting. As of this writing, their identities are still unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Portsmouth police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

