Portsmouth Police search for missing 64-year-old man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for 64-year-old Michael Carter, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Goldstar Lane.

He is believed to suffering from behavioral health complications.

Carter was wearing a gray button-up shirt with a black undershirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, glasses, and a gold chain at the time of his disappearance.

Those with information on Carter's disappearance are encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit or the the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

