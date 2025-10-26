Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portsmouth police search for suspect charged with homicide in child's death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child earlier this year. Another person has already been arrested in the case.

On May 28, 2025, officers responded to a call for an unresponsive child in the 300 block of Stratford Street. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have obtained warrants for 31-year-old Barthonia Lee Miller Jr., also known as “Lee.” He’s charged with:

  • Felony homicide
  • Malicious wounding
  • Felony child neglect
  • Cruelty to a child
  • Failure to secure medical care for an injured child
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a child

Investigators believe Miller may be in Roanoke or on the Eastern Shore.

Police say a second person, 31-year-old Ekara Mikkia Cowles, has been arrested and charged in connection with the same case. She faces multiple accessory charges, including:

  • Accessory to felony homicide
  • Accessory to malicious wounding
  • Accessory to felony child neglect
  • Accessory to cruelty to a child
  • Accessory to fail to secure medical care for an injured child
  • Accessory to contributing to the delinquency of a child

Cowles is in custody at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

Anonymous tips can be shared through the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, using the P3 Tips app, or visiting portscrimeline.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500 if their information leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property.

Police say the investigation remains active.

