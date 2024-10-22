Portsmouth police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing woman, 33-year-old Justine Latrice Glenn, last seen on last seen in the 3800 block of Peachtree Lane, entering a white Jeep with a white male in early August 2024.

PORTSMOUTH POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING PERSON

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.