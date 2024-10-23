Portsmouth residents outraged by recent cases of violence across the city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents all around Portsmouth gathered at the city council meeting to express their discontent with the amount of violence in Portsmouth.

According to the police department's community crime map, there's been at least 25 cases of aggravated assaults and five murder investigations since September 22.

Watch: Portsmouth police address the community on crime reduction efforts

"This is y'all's kids, this is y'all's future that we got here. And if the kids don't have a future we don't have a future," one Portsmouth resident said.

Some residents want Portsmouth city council to support the police department to keep residents safe, while others urge city leaders to reach out to Governor Youngkin for help.

"Talk to the governor and declare this a state of emergency so we can get something done here," said another Portsmouth resident. "My wife was in the car when someone threatened to kill us this weekend. I'm angry. I need you to do something... Now!"

Watch: Nonprofit aims to provide gang prevention tools to Portsmouth students

Police chief Stephen Jenkins is expected to provide an update on the violent crime Wednesday during the quarterly chief's forum.