Portsmouth students spread message of good sportsmanship this school year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Back-to-school means back to the fields and courts too. This year Portsmouth high school students have a message of good sportsmanship for peers and spectators.

For some student athletes it's all about the feeling on the field, but for many it's something more too. Several student-athletes told News 3 that participating in sports helps them in life.

"To my generation I say it is very important. Keeps people out of gang violence, violence in general, out of trouble. It keeps your grades on track," said Churchland cheerleader Jeniyah Spruill.

Watch: Next Level Athletes guides student-athletes through off-field questions

Next Level Athletes helps student-athletes off the field

Participation in high school sports is rebounding too after a decline in 2018. The NFHS reports more than 7.8 million kids participated in high school sports across the country in 2022-2023 and more than 8 million kids competed in the 2023-2024 school year — an all time record.

And in Portsmouth Public Schools? School leaders and kids expect this year to be big for athletes and crowds.

"They have a lot of interest. They love all the games. Any sport or event that we have it's going to be a lot of people there," said Churchland cheerleader Jireh Womack.

But the kids know when competition goes too far.

Watch: Athletic fees could cost Virginia college students thousands of dollars

Athletic fees could cost Virginia college students thousands of dollars

"You know basic things like fights, cursing, you know, unnecessary stuff," said Churchland football player Coby Cross.

That's why they want to make sure events stay fun.

"You feed off other people's energy. So if you have the crowd booing the other team, so, you being a good person, it makes you think you're not doing something right. Everybody has to be appreciative to them, us. You just got to," said Womack.

"Sportsmanship is really like unity to me. I love the togetherness and being able to be on the court with each other," said Spruill.

Watch: VHSL announces guidelines for student-athlete NIL deals

VHSL announces guidelines for student-athlete NIL deals

"You can be happy when you lose and happy when you win. You can give people criticism in a good way," added Womack.

"What kinds of things do you do that help encourage good sportsmanship?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"I try to stay quiet and just make sure my team, my guys are right and make sure we can move forward smoothly," said Cross.

It's not just about checking on each other either. Portsmouth's student-athlete committee created a video campaign in an effort to build a positive environment for athletes and spectators and promote events full of respect, fairness, teamwork and empathy. They'll be sharing it during athletic events and parent information nights.

You can take a look at the full video here.