Portsmouth task force talks crime solutions, community involvement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Every city sees it's fair share of violence and tragedy and every city wants to find solutions.

This year Portsmouth hopes their Crime and Gun Violence Prevention Commission will help.

"I am 23 years old. I am part of the youth group that's directly impacted by crime and gun violence here in the city of Portsmouth," said Jaylin Drewry, task force chair. "I have lost three loved ones in just the last four years to crime and gun violence here in the city of Portsmouth as well. It's impacted my family, it's impacted the people I love and care about. But I also know that in order to come up with solutions you have to center the youth. I wanted to make sure I am involved in the solution-making here in Portsmouth."

The idea for the commission emerged in 2023 and the task force's first meeting was held in Nov. 2024.

It's just the latest effort to find crime solutions in the area.

"What's different about this task force is the city has decided to bring together people who are directly working in the city. Community leaders, religious leaders, people who are in charge of organizations working with the youth here in the city. That's never been done before," said Drewry. "So the hope is that all of us from our different areas in the city can come up with solutions based on what the needs are. We just have to work together."

The hope is to look at the root causes of crime and violence and find solutions. Drewry says some of those solutions might involve more mentoring for kids in school and at home and helping people connect with resources wherever they're at.

The task force wants the community to weigh in and existing programs to work together.

"The police chief has a plan, there's other departments in the city that have a plan," said Drewry. "But I want to ensure the whole city is on one accord so we can institutionalize those efforts to reduce crime and gun violence in the city of Portsmouth."

"So how do we know if it is working?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"I think we're going to have to come up with measurable goals and measurable solutions here in the city," said Drewry. "We can't just put together a plan without following up on them."

The group has met three times since November and are working out the best way to hear from the community and city going forward.