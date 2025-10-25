Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portsmouth woman charged in connection with 5-year-old child’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say a 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child earlier this year.

Detectives arrested Ekara Mikkia Cowles on Friday following an interview with investigators. The charges stem from a May 2025 incident on Stratford Street.

On May 28, officers were called to the 300 block of Stratford Street for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Cowles is being held at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office awaiting arraignment. She faces the following charges:

  • Accessory to felony homicide
  • Accessory to malicious wounding
  • Accessory to felony child neglect
  • Accessory to cruelty to a child
  • Accessory to fail to secure medical care for an injured child
  • Accessory to contributing to the delinquency of a child

Police say the investigation remains active and is being handled by the department’s Major Crimes Unit. No additional information has been released.

