Portsmouth woman receives a rental car after a city parks truck crashed into her two parked vehicles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman whose two parked trucks were totaled by a city parks vehicle on St. Patrick's Day has received a rental car while the city's insurance covers the damages.

Telaza Mitchell received the rental car on Monday after paying around $125 out of pocket to get around town and to her job in Chesapeake.

"I got a rental and everything, so I'm grateful for that," Mitchell said.

The crash happened on the morning of March 17 on Godwin Street in the Park View neighborhood.

"I looked out my bedroom window and a city vehicle slammed into the back of my parked vehicles," Mitchell said.

According to the city's incident report, a Portsmouth Parks employee said a car was tailing him. The employee said the driver sped around him, and to avoid hitting the driver, he hit the back of one of Mitchell's trucks.

One of the totaled trucks held deep sentimental value for Mitchell.

"Yes, my father gave me this vehicle, November 21, and he passed 3 weeks later. So this was near and dear to my heart. I kept it up. I just when I had this, I felt like I had a piece of him, but it’s totaled," Mitchell said.

Mitchell initially struggled to get transportation. A city spokesperson told WTKR the city has an insurance carrier that works with the citizens' insurance company.

"Yes, everything's being covered through their insurance," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she is thankful to have transportation again and expressed gratitude to the city council members who reached out to check on her after my first story aired.

"On Wednesday, Thursday morning, the phone started ringing, so I thank you, Channel 3 and thank you for coming out to even hear my story and put foot to action," Mitchell said.

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