Rivers Casino to break ground on Landing Hotel Portsmouth this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino is further filling in its footprint in Academy Park with plans to break ground on a new hotel near this summer, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover announced Friday at his annual State of the City address, which was held at the casino.

The $65 million hotel, dubbed The Landing Hotel Portsmouth, is expected to open in early 2027 and will bring 60 new jobs to the area, in addition to 200 temporary construction jobs, the casino said in a press release.

The hotel will bring 106 luxury guest rooms and suites, Glover said.

Courtesy TLH Renderings Renderings of The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino Portsmouth



"We’re talking rooms for concerts, conferences, weddings, getaways, reunions," Glover told the crowd Friday. "And a reason for visitors to stay longer, spend more, and see everything our city has to offer. Now that’s what I call a 'Jackpot'!"

The hotel will be next to the casino along Victory Boulevard, and is independently owned and operated by the casino and Rush Street Gaming, Rivers said in a press release.

It is described as an eight-story destination that overlooks the water on property.

Among the 106 suites, there will be 32 "expansive suites" and two "super suites." Suite sizes range from 400 to 800 square feet, Rivers said.

“Having a hotel fulfills the promise of an integrated destination-style casino,” said Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “The Landing Hotel will make Rivers an ideal choice for weekend getaways, wedding parties, conventions and expos, business travelers, concertgoers, and sports fans alike.”