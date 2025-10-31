Rivers Casino workers make Virginia history with union contract

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Workers at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth have made Virginia history by becoming the first casino employees in the state to secure a union contract.

The collective bargaining agreement passed with overwhelming support, receiving 95% of the vote from casino workers. The historic deal will provide employees with raises of almost 16% over the life of the contract.

Beyond wage increases, the agreement includes significant benefits for workers. They secured employer-paid health care coverage, protections from at-will employment, and additional paid time off.

The casino workers are represented by Teamsters Local 822, which covers over 3,000 workers in the Tidewater area.

The successful unionization effort marks a milestone, the release states, as it "[sets] a precedent for fairness, wages, and workplace protections in the state’s growing gaming industry."

