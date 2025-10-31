Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rivers Casino workers make Virginia history with union contract

Lydia Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Workers at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth have made Virginia history by becoming the first casino employees in the state to secure a union contract.

The collective bargaining agreement passed with overwhelming support, receiving 95% of the vote from casino workers. The historic deal will provide employees with raises of almost 16% over the life of the contract.

Beyond wage increases, the agreement includes significant benefits for workers. They secured employer-paid health care coverage, protections from at-will employment, and additional paid time off.

The casino workers are represented by Teamsters Local 822, which covers over 3,000 workers in the Tidewater area.

The successful unionization effort marks a milestone, the release states, as it "[sets] a precedent for fairness, wages, and workplace protections in the state’s growing gaming industry."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

