Some incarcerated men in Portsmouth see families ahead of holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A select group of incarcerated men in Portsmouth were able to see their families this holiday season as part of a reentry program.

Those individuals hugged loved ones at the Men Alleviating Negativity (M.A.N.) Foundation and the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office's sixth annual Christmas party.

One of those incarcerated men was Kevin Carter, who greeted his children and grandchildren. He hasn't seen them in roughly six months.

"I'm holding back tears in front of my boys..." said Carter.

There was a lot to be said.

"I just wanted to tell him good job in person instead of being on the phone," said Carter. He expressed that he wanted his family members to know he's proud of their achievements.

Those with the M.A.N. Foundation said the event, where the families could visit and find Christmas gifts together, is as much for the men as it is for their loved ones. They said building up support these support systems helps reduce recidivism and helps break the school-to-prison pipeline.

"It's so important for us as a part of this foundation that we keep those connections with the family and have events like this so we can make sure the family unit stays intact," said Dr. Velvet Smith, chairman of the board at the M.A.N. Foundation. "They want to stay moving in a positive direction so it's not a continuous cycle of incarceration, of trauma and impact within the community."

"Having an incarcerated parent is a part of trauma, so once we tell the guys that, they really reflect and think, 'I don't want my child to be a part of that trauma,'" said Dr. Jaclyn Walker, founder and executive director at the M.A.N. Foundation.

They said it helps Portsmouth too.

"We want you to be better suited to go back to your community than what you were when you came to our facility," said Portsmouth Sheriff Michael A. Moore.

"Do you think if the family is engaged that those who are incarcerated are maybe more motivated to continue on a positive path?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"I do. I do," said Moore. "Even if there's one out of the many, to me, that's a success."

Carter wants to be that one. He said events like these build momentum.

"Letting me know what I gotta look forward to when I get out and to just keep striving forward to be the best foundation, because I'm the father and the grandfather," said Carter.

He expects to come home in the spring.

The M.A.N. Foundation and the Sheriff's Office also put on other events throughout the year to encourage family bonding.