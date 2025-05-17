Storms cause damage throughout Hampton Roads Friday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Storms caused several trees and power lines to come down across Hampton Roads on Friday evening.

As of 10:45 p.m., Dominion Energy's website showed around 77,000 customers were without power.

The storms caused some damage to homes as well. In Portsmouth, a tree fell on an apartment building on Pollux Circle East, near Portsmouth Boulevard and Elmhurst Lane.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich said wind speeds were generally around 60 miles per hour Friday night and may have reached 70 m.p.h. in some areas.