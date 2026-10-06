Suspect in custody after Monday evening shooting in Portsmouth injures 4

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a Monday evening shooting left four people with gunshot wounds in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers responded the 1000 block of London Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 6:50 p.m.. When they arrived, they found two men and two women had been shot.

All four were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

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