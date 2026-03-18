Virginia Democrats push redistricting referendum at Portsmouth town hall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Words "should be no guess just vote yes" filled New Testament Church in Portsmouth Tuesday night by Delegate Cliff Hayes, as Democratic leaders urged voters to support changes to Virginia's congressional districts.

The proposed changes would give Democrats a 10-to-1 advantage in the state's congressional map.

Delegate Cliff Hayes framed the push as a direct response to national political moves.

"This is a response that we're actually responding to some crazyness that is going on," Hayes said.

The effort comes after President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans in other states to redraw congressional lines in favor of the Republican Party. Republicans saw success with that strategy in North Carolina, and Virginia Democrats are now working to redraw lines in their party's favor.

Jackson Miller, a former legislative director, said the effort carries national significance.

"It started in Texas and it's going to finish right here in Virginia and we're going to send a decisive tone to the rest of the country," Miller said.

Senator L. Louise Lucas connected the referendum directly to the upcoming midterm elections.

"This is a way for us to keep Donald Trump from stealing the mid term elections," Lucas said.

Republicans argue the current system already reflects the will of Virginia voters. In 2020, Virginians approved a bipartisan redistricting commission. This new referendum, however, would allow voters to make temporary changes to the districts.

Virginia Senate Minority Leader Ryan T. McDougle pushed back on the Democratic effort.

"We live in Virginia, Virginians went to the polls they voted on a redistricting process that is non partisan," McDougle said.

Republican Terry Kilgore of the 45th district accused Democrats of acting out of political self-interest.

"They're doing it to protect the democrat party, to protect the votes they know they just lost," Kilgore said.

The debate has also drawn controversy from outside the legislature. A former Republican delegate is part of a group circulating a flyer encouraging people to vote no on the referendum — comparing the effort to the KKK and the Jim Crow era. Democrats have called the flyer misleading.

With both sides making their case, the decision now rests with voters. Early voting is currently underway, and Election Day is April 21

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