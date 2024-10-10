Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Voters in Portsmouth are deciding whether to re-elect Mayor Shannon Glover or choose one of his challengers, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke or political newcomer Harold Carothers III.

Glover was elected in 2020 as mayor, so this is his first re-election in the position. "The most important reason why I should be re-elected is we need to continue the progress that we're making in the city of Portsmouth," he told News 3 recently.

Lucas-Burke has been on the council for eight years. "I was recruited by my community because they want to see something change within leadership," she said.

Carothers believes it's time for a new direction in the city. "I noticed that in the city of Portsmouth, we're having a lot of issues that the current council, that the current mayor isn't bringing up and it's pretty much hurting our community," he said.

Both Glover and Lucas-Burke count the casino as an accomplishment during their time on the council, as well as other efforts to grow the city's tax base. However, Lucas-Burke says it's time for a different tone in city government.

"I think people perceive Portsmouth as chaotic. They saw us as divided," she said. "They want to see someone who they believe will be trustworthy with our finances and with our legislation and with our policy making."

Glover responded that things are moving in a positive direction. "I think when you bring seven people together with differences of opinion, you do have a lot of challenges," he said.

Carothers blames any negative perception of the city on the current council. "The problem is not the workers. This is a beautiful city. It's the reputation that the current leaders is (sic) giving," he said.

Public safety continues to be a big topic in the city. Lucas-Burke says addressing that will require examining the roots of crime, like poverty.

"Because if we don't tackle the homelessness, if we don't tackle mental health, if we don't tackle poverty... those are the people being left behind and those are the root causes of crime," she said.

Glover says crime in the city has gone down and calls it the number one issue in the city.

"If we don't have a safe city, people don't want to come to Portsmouth. They won't come to Portsmouth and that's the top priority of council, but also the [city] manager and every citizen," he said.

Carothers said he'd work with Chief Stephen Jenkins on making sure police officers can adequately do their jobs.

"You want them to feel love. You want them to feel respectful. You want them to know you're going to have their back 100%," he said.

In another term, Glover said he'd push for the Innovation Corridor to grow and wants to attract jobs in the maritime industry.

"I have the business savvy and the relationships to continue the progress that we've made there to help our get and trained and our citizens get trained for those blue economy, good paying jobs," he said.

Lucas-Burke has the backing of influential groups in the city and says she'd be a representative for everyone.

"I believe the leadership in the past has pretty much catered to the more elite," she said. "There have been pretty much the minority group of people who have been neglected and they have come to me to ask for this type of change across our community."

Carothers said he'd be focused on helping the people he feels are being left behind in the city.

"I feel the job is, you're supposed to bow to the people, not stand above the people as though you're better than the people. The city is a beautiful place and they have completely - the management - have completely gave (sic) the city a bad name and it's time for a change," he said.