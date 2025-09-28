VSP issue CODI Alert for missing 16-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va.—- State police police issued a CODI alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police department September 28th.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Eve Marie Tucker. Tucker is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 7" and weigh 250 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a peach bubble coat, unknown pants, and white sneakers.

She was last seen September 27, 2025, in the 5000 block of Vick street in Portsmouth.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency. For further information contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8814.