2 displaced after Easter morning house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced after an early morning house fire in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue Sunday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 1:36 a.m. for a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a single story detached residence.

Crews entered the home and performed an aggressive attack on the fire and searched the residence.

Searches of the residence were clear and the fire was placed under control just after 2 a.m.

No injuries to firefighters or occupants were reported.

One adult and one juvenile are displaced.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

