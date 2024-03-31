2-vehicle crash leaves both drivers seriously injured in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that ended with two drivers being injured and a vehicle fire.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk police responded to the 2800 block of Pruden Blvd., near the intersection of Northfield Dr., for a two vehicle crash with one vehicle on fire.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle well-involved in fire and a second vehicle in a field.

The vehicle on fire left Pruden Blvd. and hit a tree then caught fire, according to firefighters.

Both drivers of the vehicles were injured, and both were out of their vehicle when fire and rescue crews arrived on scene.

While crews put out the fire, medics provided advance life support treatment to the drivers of the vehicles until additional medics arrived.

One driver of the vehicle was airlifted by Nightingale in critical condition. The other driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Suffolk police is investigating the cause of the crash.

