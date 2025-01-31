Body found in Suffolk believed to be motorcyclist who trooper tried to pull over: VSP

SUFFOLK, Va. — A body found in Suffolk matches the description of a motorcyclist who a trooper tried to pull over Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a Harley Davidson for going 100 in a 55 mph zone on Route 10 near Five Mile Road. Police say the person on the motorcycle refused to pull over, prompting a police chase.

The motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Route 10, and the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle a few minutes later near Kings Fork Road, police say.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., a driver called police to report that a motorcycle sideswiped her Ford Explorer on Goodwin Boulevard, east of Harrell Drive. State police and Suffolk police began investigating the crash as a hit-and-run and searched the area for the motorcyclist. The driver of the car was not hurt.

On Friday around 12:40 p.m., Suffolk police told state police that a body had been found at 4120 Goodwin Boulevard. The body was found down a 40-foot ravine covered in brush, state police say.

The body has not been identified yet, but state police say it matches the description of the motorcyclist who sped away.

State police are investigating and working to recover the motorcycle and body.