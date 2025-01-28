Boil water advisory issued for numerous homes in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. — Residents that live in the Oakland area of the Chuckatuck Borough were notified of a boil water advisory Monday evening.

This advisory affects approximately 40 homes in the following areas:



5800 and 5900 Blocks of Hawk Lane, 1011 Hawk Lane

200 Block of Sparrow Road

200 Block of Beaver Lane

A water main break on Monday afternoon prompted this precautionary advisory, according to the release. The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities notified the impacted residents directly later that day.

Residents are advised to boil all water that could potentially be consumed, this includes water used for washing dishes or brushing teeth. Bottled water is a safe alternative.