Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Carolina Road in Suffolk shut down following gas line rupture

Carolina Rd2.jpg
Carolina Rd1.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 10:57:49-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Traffic is being rerouted after a gas line ruptured in the 700 block of Carolina Road, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

As of 10:20 a.m., Carolina Road at Benton Road is shut down in both directions.

An excavating company hit the gas line around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, fire officials say.

After the rupture, about 40 workers were evacuated, officials say. People inside several nearby businesses and a home were told to shelter in place, officials added.

There were no reported injuries following the incident.

This article will be updated once the road reopens.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway