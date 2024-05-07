Carolina Road in Suffolk shut down following gas line rupture

SUFFOLK, Va. — Traffic is being rerouted after a gas line ruptured in the 700 block of Carolina Road, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.
As of 10:20 a.m., Carolina Road at Benton Road is shut down in both directions.
An excavating company hit the gas line around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, fire officials say.
After the rupture, about 40 workers were evacuated, officials say. People inside several nearby businesses and a home were told to shelter in place, officials added.
There were no reported injuries following the incident.
This article will be updated once the road reopens.