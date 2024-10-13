Contestants go nuts at peanut butter sculpting competition in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Nearly 50,000 people were expected to turn out Saturday for the third day of the 46th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival.

The festival comes as the city celebrates its 50th anniversary of the merger of Suffolk and Nansemond counties. This year's theme is "Shell-ebrating Suffolk's Roots, From Our Hearts to Our Boots" — calling back to a key moment in the city's history.

Saturday's events featured one new activity—the Dockdogs dog diving competition which continue on Sunday.

Other highlights during the day included the Peanut Butter Sculpting Competitions in which contestants had to shape something out of a cube of solid peanut butter.

A few contestants crafted planes, paying homage to the Suffolk Executive Airport—where the festival is being held.

Billy Cooper, the vice chair of the fest, crafted a caboose, resembling the actual caboose sitting on the festival grounds.

A fireworks show and music headliner, country star Easton Corbin are expected to wrap up Saturday's festivities.

Sunday is Military Appreciation Day with discounts for active duty and retired military, as well as active duty first responders.

Admission is typically $10 and free for children 12 and under.

Head to the Suffolk Peanut Festival website for a more detailed schedule and admission information.