Creekside Elementary School scorched by custodial closet fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Creekside Elementary School was damaged by a fire started that their custodial closet, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says they were alerted of the fire around 6:07 p.m. When crews arrived, they heard the school's fire alarm sounding as smoke built up inside the building. A hose was stretched into the school while the building's fire suppression system activated.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

The fire was discovered to be near a set of restrooms in a custodial closet, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Crews were able to extinguish the fire at 6:56 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the firefighters — the school was unoccupied when the fire started. The custodian closet in the school was burned, and the building received smoke damage throughout. Crews worked to remove the leftover water after the fire was put out.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.