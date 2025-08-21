King's Fork High teacher arrested, charged with distributing & using drugs on school property

SUFFOLK, Va. — A King's Fork High School teacher has been arrested and charged with using and distributing marijuana on school property, according press releases from Suffolk Public Schools and the police department.

Sara Jordan, 41, of Suffolk was arrested Thursday and charged with:



Consumption of marijuana on school property, a felony

Distributing drugs on school property, a misdemeanor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor

Police added that Jordan allegedly gave drug paraphernalia to students and consumed it with them on school property.

The school release added a statement from the superintendent:

"We are committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student. We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with the Suffolk Police Department."