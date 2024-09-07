Dog rescued from Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived just after 2:30 a.m. to find a large blaze at a two-story in the 200 block of Berry Ridge Lane. It took them nearly an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire, however, the dog did require medical attention and was returned to the owner in good condition, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Marshals are investigating the cause the fire.