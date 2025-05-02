Watch Now
Dump truck falls off I-664 overpass, leads to fire, fuel spill

SUFFOLK, Va. — A dump truck caught fire and spilled fuel after falling off the I-664 overpass on Friday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 11:26 a.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on fire in the 4400 Block of Bridge Road. Crews then arrived to see fuel spilled from the dump truck with a fire burning on the vehicle, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Bridge Road is currently closed in both directions. Suffolk Fire & Rescue is asking drivers to use alternate routes while crews work on the scene.

No fatalities are currently reported, Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the extent of injuries is unknown.

