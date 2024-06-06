Watch Now
Fire tears through Suffolk home with 18 cats inside; one did not survive

Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 06, 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — A cat is dead and six others were treated after flames tore through a Suffolk home Wednesday night, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded to a house fire on Ferry Point Road around 6:15 p.m. When they got there, they began attacking the heavy fire and started search efforts, fire officials say.

Fire officials say there were 18 cats inside the home during the fire. Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated six cats, officials added.

One cat did not survive the fire, officials say. No people were hurt during the fire, officials added.

The fire left two adults and a child without a home, officials say. They're being assisted by the American Red Cross.

