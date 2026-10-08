2 men injured in Suffolk shooting, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Suffolk overnight Thursday, according to a news release from police.

Officers with the Suffolk Police Department were called to the 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard at 2:41 a.m. for a reported shooting.

First responders found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department or the Suffolk Crime Line.

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