SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was pronounced dead on scene in Suffolk Wednesday after being struck while crossing the street, according to police.

Officers responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard and tried to perform life-saving measures on the man, who was later identified as 40-year-old Travis Lassiter.

The accident is currently under investigation and there's no further information at this time.