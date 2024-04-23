Watch Now
Massive fire tears through building in Suffolk; part of N. Main St. closed

Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 06:17:15-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Part of N. Main Street in Suffolk is closed after a fire tore through a building, causing part of it to collapse, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews were sent to the 700 block of N. Main Street around 10 p.m., fire officials say. Crews say they saw fire on the roof of the building and heavy smoke inside.

Firefighters searched for anyone inside, then worked for hours to extinguish the fire, officials say. The fire was put out around 3:45 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., crews are still working hot spots in the building—which has partially collapsed, officials say.

As crews continue to work, N. Main Street is closed from the 1200 block of N. Main Street to the intersection of E. Constance Road. It's unclear when the street will reopen.

No one was injured in the fire, officials say. Officials also confirmed that there is no risk of hazardous materials in the run-off from the building.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

