Student at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in custody after gun reported on campus

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy is in custody after a gun was reported on campus Monday morning, according to an email from Head of School Mike Barclay to the school community.

The school was placed on a "brief lockdown," the email said. The student was apprehended, the email says, and "will not be returning to NSA."

Students are not in danger and there is no further threat, Barclay said.

"We understand that an incident like this can be deeply upsetting for students and families," Barclay wrote. "Please know that our counselors are available to provide support to any student who may need assistance processing this event."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Full email below