Student at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in custody after gun reported on campus

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy is in custody after a gun was reported on campus Monday morning, according to an email from Head of School Mike Barclay to the school community.
The school was placed on a "brief lockdown," the email said. The student was apprehended, the email says, and "will not be returning to NSA."
Students are not in danger and there is no further threat, Barclay said.
"We understand that an incident like this can be deeply upsetting for students and families," Barclay wrote. "Please know that our counselors are available to provide support to any student who may need assistance processing this event."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Full email below
Dear NSA Families,
This morning, the Main Campus was placed in a brief lockdown after a report was made that a student had a firearm on campus. Following our emergency protocols, the student was quickly isolated, and the Suffolk Police Department was called to respond. The student is now in custody and will not be returning to NSA.
At this time, there is no ongoing threat, and students are not in any danger. The school will continue to operate as scheduled this afternoon. We understand that an incident like this can be deeply upsetting for students and families. Please know that our counselors are available to provide support to any student who may need assistance processing this event. If your student would benefit from speaking with someone, please contact one of the counselors listed below or your student’s division head.
We are incredibly grateful to our students, faculty and staff for their calm response in following our emergency procedures. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Suffolk Police Department for their immediate response and support.
- Kate Gover, kgover@nsacademy.org, ext. 3312
- Cliff Harmon, charmon@nsacademy.org, ext. 3320
- Carol Johnson, cjohnson@nsacademy.org ext. 4325
- Ashley Zydron, azydron@nsacademy.org, ext. 3321
Since this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have any additional information to share and appreciate you refraining from sharing unverified information within our community. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Please do not hesitate to contact your student’s division head or me if you have any concerns. Thank you for your continued trust in NSA.
Sincerely,
Mike Barclay
Head of School