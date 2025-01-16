Suffolk house reportedly exploded before catching fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — There were multiple reports of an explosion before a house in Suffolk caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a release.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue were notified of the explosion and house fire at 6:32 p.m. Crews then arrived to the 3500 Block of Ludlow Cove.

The release says firefighters entered the burning home to look for occupants, they found no one in the building. The owner later arrived and confirmed that everyone was accounted for and safe—two adults and four children were displaced.

The fire was placed under control at 8:18 p.m., according to the release. The occupants did not need Red Cross temporary housing assistance.

The report says one firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury during their search of the home, they were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire and the reported explosion will be investigated by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.