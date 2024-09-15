Suffolk man celebrates his 105th birthday and shares with us the secret to living a long life

SUFFOLK, Va — Imagine living for more than a century and witnessing all the changes during that time.

A Suffolk man celebrated his 105th birthday and shared with us the secret to living a long life.

Elder James Floyd Hurt was born in 1919. Throughout his life, Hurt was a minister, a civil rights activist and an entrepreneur.

Along with the NAACP, Elder Hurt led peaceful demonstrations in Maryland for African Americans to have housing.

On Sunday, he told News 3 his advice for living long was to love those around you and to stay persistent in your passions.

"I became a great leader because I was a great father and I did what I believe and I still do what I believe," said Elder Hurt.

One honor Elder Hurt achieved during his long life came in 2019 when he was made an honorary Buffalo Soldier by the South Texas Buffalo Soldiers Association.

The honor was made because of his knowledge and passion for one of the original Buffalo Soldiers, Prophet William Saunders Crowdy.