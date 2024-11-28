Suffolk nonprofit in need of $20K to place wreaths on graves of veterans

SUFFOLK, Va. — In just three weekends from now, volunteers and loved ones will be laying down thousands of wreaths at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. However, the organization that pays for the wreaths says they are $20,000 short.

"He did anything for anybody, he would give his shirt off his back if someone asked for it," Delana Doyle, whose dad is buried at the cemetery, said.

For Doyle, this is her first Thanksgiving without her dad.

Her father Kenneth Hemmings passed away earlier this year. He grew up in Portsmouth and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Doyle said she is looking forward to still celebrating the holidays with her dad by placing a wreath on his grave.

"I'm definitely going to support it every year, I actually took the day off of work that day to come out here and put wreaths up," Doyle said.

For 17 years, the Horton Wreath Society has placed veterans wreaths in honor of those who have fallen after serving our country.

The ceremony for this year's event will take place on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

This year, over 14,000 wreaths will need to be placed, but there is one problem.

"At the present time, we are currently $20,000 short in funds for this year," Kelly Armon with the Horton Wreath Society said.

When News 3 spoke with the Horton Wreath Society back in 2023, one challenge causing the shortfall was the means of donating since there was no online site.

However, that's since changed and organization says people can donate by clicking here.

"I actually have a sibling who lives all the way over in the Florida Keys and she's made a donation," Doyle said.

The organization says they're facing another challenge: more and more wreaths are needed each year. They said the number of graves at the cemetery continues to grow by about 1,000 annually.

The organization said if they do not meet their goal on time, they'll have to settle on putting wreaths in certain gardens.

"We strive. We've never missed a year, so we're hoping this year we do meet our goal of having that $20,000 that we need," Armon said.

Those with loved ones buried at the cemetery said they hope the organization can meet its goal.

Doyle said it's not just about a wreath, but paying respect.

"It just helps them realize that their loved ones are not forgotten, that what they did was for something," Doyle said.