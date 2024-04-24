Suffolk officials hosting event to curb youth gang violence

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk officials are hosting a gang violence awareness information night in an effort to curb youth violence.

The Suffolk Police Department, the Norfolk FBI Field Office and the Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are encouraging parents and students to attend.

Speakers will discuss how to identify gang-related activity or behavior. Some will share personal stories about how they’ve been impacted by violence.

Event details:

WHERE: King’s Fork High School, located at 351 Kings Fork Road in Suffolk

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

HOW TO SIGN UP: To register, click here.

Anyone with questions about the information session can call Suffolk Public Schools at 757-923-5244.