Suffolk police looking for missing juvenile

Jahriyha Jones, 13, of Suffolk, was last seen on December 13, 2024, at approximately 10 a.m. near her home on Kissimmee Ave. At the time, Jahriyha was wearing a SpongeBob t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. She has brown hair with a reddish pink color in the back.

Jahriyha is a black female who is approximately five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

She is not considered to be endangered.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

