Suffolk school board votes to suspend DEI policy

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk school board Thursday evening voted 4-3 to suspend its policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Suffolk was the last of the seven cities in Hampton Roads to decide on its DEI policy as the Trump administration threatens to pull federal funding for school systems who do not comply.

As a condition for receiving federal money, the Trump administration is ordering K-12 schools to certify that they are following federal civil rights laws and ending DEI practices it calls discriminatory.

Watch: Amid anti-DEI crackdown, ousted officials raise alarm about EEOC shift

Districts that do not comply can face a loss of federal money, including grants and contracts, and can be held liable under the False Claims Act, according to the certification. It specifically threatens Title I funding, which sends billions of dollars a year to America’s schools and targets low-income areas.

During Thursday's school board meeting in Suffolk, the board's attorney said that suspending its DEI policy prevents the school from providing additional services based on race.

Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, however, says suspending DEI policies does not affect current resources.

"It's unfortunate that we've been put into a no-win situation. Don't sign the policy lose $9.6 million, or as Miss Boykin alluded to, potentially even additional federal funds for meals," Gordon said. "Or do sign the policy and feel like you are literally turning your back on what you believe in."

Watch related: Federal judge blocks DOE guidance on DEI

Earlier on Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked new guidance from the Department of Education aimed at limiting DEI programs in K-12 public schools.

The guidance included adhering to Title VI requirements and prohibiting "programs to advantage one's race over another" and the "use of illegal DEI practices."

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty wrote, "The Letter does not even define what a 'DEI program' is."

Watch related: VB schools move to remove DEI policies

School boards from the other six cities in Hampton Roads have already declared their stance on DEI policies:

Virginia Beach:

Virginia Beach City Public Schools passed a resolution earlier in April, suspending diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Norfolk:

In a 5-2 vote, the Norfolk School Board rejected Trump's executive order, passing a resolution to direct the superintendent to not sign the compliance letter as is.

Instead, in a 4-3 vote, the board decided to modify the letter's content, stating they will comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as current federal and Virginia law and future interpretations of the law.

During the meeting, when asked if this decision could be seen as non-compliance, Deputy City Attorney Jack Cloud, who introduced the motion, said, "I can't say how the Trump administration and the United States Department of Education will react."

Chesapeake:

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools sent the following statement:

Chesapeake Public Schools has filed the required certification. As part of this process, we acknowledged receipt and review of the notification and certified our compliance with the stated legal obligations and assurances, recognizing that such compliance is a material condition for the continued receipt of federal financial assistance.

We remain committed to upholding all applicable federal civil rights laws and ensuring our practices align with these important standards.

Portsmouth:

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools sent the following statement:

The VDOE did give school divisions an extension until tomorrow to submit their certifications. However, since the division does not have an Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and, consequently, there is not a DEI webpage, the division was able to submit its certification letter on Wednesday, April 9.

Hampton:

A spokesperson for Hampton Public Schools sent the following statement:

Hampton City Schools signed the requested certification letter from the United States Department of Education (dated April 3, 2025), incorporating additional compliance language shown below in italics:

. . . and therefore certify our compliance with the below legal obligations to the extent that they comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Virginia law and federal law.