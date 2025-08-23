2 with minor injuries after car crashes into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. — A car slammed into a home in northern Suffolk early Saturday morning, leaving behind heavy damage and startling neighbors.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Regatta Pointe Road in the Harbour View area, according to firefighters. Two people inside the car were treated for minor injuries.

No one was inside the house at the time. The property is currently up for sale.

By Saturday afternoon, the damage was drawing attention from people living nearby.

Antoinette Wood, who was walking her dog when News 3 spoke with her, said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“It’s a total shock. I’ve lived here for 20 years. We don’t have this kind of thing happening — it’s so quiet,” Wood said.

Suffolk police are investigating the cause of the crash.