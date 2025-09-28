Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 people hurt after vehicle crashes into building on N. Main Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a commercial building in Suffolk Saturday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews were called to the 700 block of North Main Street around 6:55 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Officials said one of the vehicles struck the building.

Four people were transported to area hospitals with injuries described as minor to moderate.

Fire crews evaluated the building’s structural integrity and damage following the crash. The extent of the damage has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

