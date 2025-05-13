Suffolk State of the City addresses business growth, traffic improvements

SUFFOLK, Va. — Mayor Mike Duman addressed the future of business and transportation in Suffolk during his State of the City address on Tuesday, citing developments in both sectors.

Three businesses will be relocating, expanding, or investing in Suffolk, Duman announced.

Among them is Transnational Foods, which plans to move its headquarters from Chesapeake to Suffolk. The company will occupy a new 350,000-square-foot facility on Carolina Road.

“This move highlights Suffolk’s growing reputation as a prime spot for logistics and distribution, thanks in part to our strong partnership with the Port of Virginia,” Duman said.

Chemical specialist Solenis is investing an additional $76 million into its local operations, bringing its total investment to $270 million. Construction is expected to finish next year on a new building, tank farm, and rail spur.

Additionally, Automatic Coating Limited will be expanding its Suffolk facility, known for producing corrosion-resistant coatings and specializing in work with the U.S. Navy.

“These new investments are a testament to the momentum we’re building together,” Duman stated. “They show that Suffolk isn’t just open for business - we’re where businesses want to be, and where our community can look forward to even more cool opportunities ahead.”

On the transportation front, Duman highlighted several traffic improvement projects. The major expansion of Route 58 is nearing completion, and conversion to diverging diamond interchanges at Godwin Boulevard and Route 460 is underway.

“All these efforts are aimed at reducing congestion, boosting safety, and supporting Suffolk’s rapid growth,” the mayor said.

Duman acknowledged that roads and traffic systems are the most pressing challenges faced by the city as it experiences growth. Suffolk's population has increased nearly 9 percent, making it the fastest-growing city in Virginia, according to data presented by Duman.