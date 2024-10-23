Watch Now
Suffolk teen missing for over 4 days

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are requesting the public's assistance in looking for a teen girl missing since October 19. Here's their release:

Jaianna Jermya Saunders, age 16, of Suffolk, was last seen on October 19, 2024, at her residence in the 1000 block of Davis Blvd. She is a black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately five-feet tall and 115 pounds.

Saunders was last seen wearing black sweatpants, white shoes, a white t-shirt, and a jean jacket. She had her hair in a bun.

Saunders is not considered to be endangered.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

