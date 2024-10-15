Watch Now
Teen in Suffolk has been missing for nearly a month

SUFFOLK POLICE<br/>
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are requesting the public's help in finding a missing teen girl. Here's their report:

Issabelle Sprouse, age 17, was last seen on September 18, 2024, near the Kickback Jack’s on College Drive after leaving her nearby residence on foot. She was wearing a charcoal gray shirt, black pants, and black Crocs.

Sprouse could potentially be in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area.

Sprouse is a white female with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

