64th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship expecting crowds and vendors to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 64th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship is underway at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, kicking off a long weekend that is drawing thousands of visitors to the shore.

Among the vendors setting up along the beach, Cactus Jack's is preparing for what could be their busiest weekend yet. The North Carolina-based vendor is one of many food vendors capitalizing on the large crowds the competition brings to the area.

For Cactus Jack's owner Reinaldo Sobers, the event is about more than just business.

"Being here in Virginia Beach, it's a good event, good people out here we're going to really enjoy it," Sobers said.

Sobers said the personal connections he makes at events like this one are what keep him coming back.

"Meeting people, it's got to be the people," Sobers said.

With thousands of visitors expected throughout the weekend, Sobers will have plenty of opportunities to do just that — as long as the weather holds.

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