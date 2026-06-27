A mother refusing to give up: Virginia Beach mom with son with autism leans on her community for help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Aaliyah McCurdy was already navigating life as a single mother when a phone call upended what little stability she had built.

McCurdy, 26, left a domestic relationship with her son's father nearly a year ago. With nowhere to go, she found an unconventional way to keep herself and her 6-year-old son, Jaylen, safe.

"I would rent a car and we would have shelter. Like we would be somewhere that's at least semi safe," McCurdy said.

Jaylen has autism and is nonverbal. To make ends meet, McCurdy drove for a ride-share company. But when the school year ended and she could not find summer care for Jaylen, she brought him along on rides — a decision that led to a report being filed against her.

"Someone reported me for having my kid in the car," McCurdy said.

The ride-share company deactivated her account, cutting off both her income and her transportation. Local shelters she contacted could not accommodate Jaylen's needs, so McCurdy turned to social media.

"I went to Facebook. I went to the mom's group," McCurdy said.

That post connected her with Krystal Conklin, a Marine veteran who stopped me while I was out on a story to share McCurdy's situation. Conklin quickly stepped in with hands-on support.

"She also helped me get a job the same day. She helped me find shelter," McCurdy said.

But the temporary shelter comes with conditions. McCurdy says the facility requires her to work, and without childcare for Jaylen, she is caught in an impossible bind — with just 14 days to secure permanent housing.

For Conklin, stepping back is not an option.

"Aaliyah has a finish line, and I'm not just going to leave her out there trying to figure out how to get there by herself," Conklin said.

Conklin says watching McCurdy's determination has left a mark on her.

"I just see myself at 26 and I can't imagine being in that position. I can't imagine being that strong," Conklin said.

Through the uncertainty, McCurdy says Jaylen has given her the strength to keep going.

"And he's taught me to really be a good mom. He's taught me to never give up. He's taught me to keep fighting," McCurdy said.

McCurdy has applied for Social Security benefits for Jaylen and other assistance programs. A GOFUNDME has been set up for McCurdy.

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