Clipse reunion album secures five Grammy nominations for Malice, Pusha T

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Clipse's long-awaited reunion has led to Virginia Beach natives Malice and Pusha T receiving five Grammy nominations:



"Let God Sort Em Out" was nominated for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year

"Chains & Whips," featuring Kendrick Lamar, was nominated for Best Rap Performance

"The Birds Don't Sing," featuring Voices of Fire and John Legend, was nominated for Best Rap Performance

"So Be It" was nominated for Best Music Video

It should go without saying that another Virginia Beach native deserves recognition for these nominations — Pharrell Williams was featured and served as the sole producer on the entire album.

Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Chromakopia” also received nominations for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year, marking the first time the Grammys have nominated three albums in both categories.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 1 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

On Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, Clipse will return to Virginia Beach for two nights of performances at The Dome. The event is called "Home for the Holidays."