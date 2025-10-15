Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clipse returning to The Dome after Christmas for 'Home for the Holidays'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's own Malice and Pusha T, the rappers behind the duo Clipse, are coming back to The Dome after Christmas for two nights of performances called "Home for the Holidays."

The brothers will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 27. Presale starts on Thursday, Oct. 16, according to Live Nation.

Clipse was at The Dome back in August for their national tour following the release of their first joint album in 15 years, "Let God Sort Em Out." The album was executive produced by another local music legend, Pharrell Williams.

