Clipse wins big at 2026 BET Awards, taking home three awards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The legendary Virginia Beach-based hip-hop duo won big during the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday, taking home three awards for their most recent album.

Pusha T and Malice's reunion ended a 15-year hiatus and led to the release of Let God Sort 'Em Out, which featured Pharrell Williams as the sole producer. The album was released in July 2025 and has garnered numerous awards across a variety of stages.

Clipse won album of the year, best collaboration, and best group during the 2026 BET Awards. The best collaboration win was for the Clipse song "Chains & Whips," which featured a verse from Kendrick Lamar.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach's Clipse speaks to News 3 after scoring multiple Grammy nominations

Virginia Beach's Clipse scores Grammy nominations

Previously, News 3 spoke with Pusha T and Malice in the lead-up to the 2026 Grammys — where they had five nominations — about the significance of this introspective album gaining awards recognition.

"It feels really good to see all of the hard work, all of the long studio days, all the trips to Paris recording," Pusha T said. "It feels great to see how it all pays off in the end, and to be recognized by our peers."

Malice noted the impact their return has had on listeners and fellow artists. "They say that they're inspired to write again and that we brought back a feel that hasn't been filled in a long time," he said.

Clipse took home their first Grammy for best rap performance for their song "Chains & Whips" with Kendrick Lamar.

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