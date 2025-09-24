Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog dies in house fire that left four displaced: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dog died and four residents were displaced in a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 3:06 a.m., VBFD responded to a house fire in the 500 Block of S. Rosemont Road. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke billowing from the one-story house, according to VBFD.

The fire was marked under control at 3:18 a.m. VBFD says they determined that the fire started in the kitchen.

The residents of the home, two adults and two children, were treated for smoke inhalation — however, no major injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to VBFD.

