Dog killed, four displaced following townhouse fire on Weeping Willow Lane: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two adults and two kids were displaced following a townhouse fire that took place Monday evening, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 8:42 p.m., crews responded to the 3300 Block of Weeping Willow Lane. Upon arrival, smoke was seen billowing from the three-story townhouse. The fire was marked out around 9:21 p.m, according to VBFD.

No injuries were reported for residents nor firefighters, according to VBFD. However, a dog died after crews attempted life-saving measures.

VBFD says the fire started in the kitchen due to an "overloaded extension cord." The family was able to leave the building safely because of their smoke alarm, which was installed by VBFD.